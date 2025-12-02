Ex-Carroll RB Robert Turbin Explains Why Raiders Tenure Has Become Disastrous

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll has not gotten this Raiders organization heading in the right direction in his first season. The Raiders season has been a horrible one. It has not been one that a lot of people imagined, and the expectations were not there all season.

The Raiders look worse under Carroll than they have looked their whole time they have been in Las Vegas. Many questions are coming towards Carroll, and he could be one and done with the Raiders.

One former player of Carroll has given the reasons why the Raiders and Carroll have not worked out as planned.

Pete Carroll First Season has Been a Nightmare

“I knew really from the beginning, the one question mark that I had was, ‘Okay, you’re bringing in Chip Kelly to be your officer coordinator. I don’t even think these guys like each other," said Robert Turbin on Raider Nation Radio’s Unnecessary Roughness with Q Myers.

“I’m thinking, ‘Okay, maybe Pete is broadening his horizon. Perhaps he’s making somewhat of a transition in his philosophy, trying new things to try to keep up with the Joneses, per se, in terms of some of the new schemes that are being developed in the NFL.’ And it turns out that, well, rivals will remain rivals a lot of times, and it just doesn’t work.”

“That connection obviously no longer exists with the Raiders. And so when you look at it, and you ask, okay, what’s happened with the Raiders?"

"It’s really that. Yes, there’s a lack of personnel there, but you could have great personnel, but if the folks behind the scenes, the guys who are calling plays, the guys who are putting together the game plan, the guys who are drafting and wanting to get guys out of free agency, if those aren’t connected, then you’re not going to have any type of success on the field anyway.”

“But the truth of the matter is this, Pete Carroll has been doing this a lot longer than Tom Brady, especially when it comes to front office and having to build and put together a team. Tom is the greatest quarterback of all time, but he’s never had to have any success from the seat that he’s sitting in right now. And it sounds like he’s been pretty, you know, involved in terms of some of the decision making.”

“Chip Kelly being one of those choices, right?” Turbin continued. “Passing up on Shedeur Sanders being another choice. So if the Raiders want to have success, I think there’s an element and a space there where they’re going to have to give a little bit more time to Pete Carroll and allow him to do his thing.”

