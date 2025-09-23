What’s Gone Wrong for the Raiders, And How They Can Fix It
The Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Washington Commanders featured subpar play every unit the Raiders marched onto the field. However, neither the Raiders' offense or defense had as tough of a game as the Raiders' special teams.
Raiders' Special Teams Failures
Following the Raiders' loss to the Commanders, Pete Carroll gave credit where credit was due. Carroll noted that the Commanders' special teams unit vastly outplayed the Raiders'. Washington swung momentum in their favor with several big special teams plays.
Las Vegas gave up several big plays on special teams, most notably a 69-yard return on the game's opening play. The Commanders scored a few plays later, setting the tone for the rest of the day.
"Huge play. That's just not the football that we play, and that's what I'm saying. We have to be better, because it starts right with that. If you give up big plays, you're no good, and we were no good today," Carroll said after the game.
"Well, I go back to the whole team, and that's why this is my responsibility. The whole team, fundamentally, did not play well. I'm going to give it to Danny [Dan Quinn] too, I thought his team played exceedingly well in all phases. Larry Izzo, their special teams coach, used to be our special teams coach. He got those guys ready to go, and they whipped us on the returns,” Carroll said.
“And so, it's a hard game, but I'm going to take it. I have to do a better job of getting these guys ready to go in the matchups that we have regardless, and it showed up on special teams quite, quite clearly. Fundamentals just being low and leverage and attack and defending blocks and beating the blockers on our coverage, all of that. And it was the too many big plays that lead them to an easy win for them."
The Raiders' special teams unit also allowed a punt to be returned for a touchdown, essentially ending the game well before it was officially over. Las Vegas' loss to the Commanders was not all on their special teams unit, as the Raiders failed in every facet of the game.
Las Vegas has several things to figure out before Week 4 rolls around.
