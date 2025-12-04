Why Raiders' Pete Carroll Isn't Changing Course

The Las Vegas Raiders' emphasis on competition will continue despite how the season has gone.

Competition is Still Key

Upon his arrival in Las Vegas, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll has consistently mentioned how critical competition is to him and his coaching staff. There have been a few clear competitions since training camp, and a few competitions that seemed to defy logic.

Still, Carroll has always been a coach who firmly believes in the positive effects of constant competition. That has impacted many on the Raiders ' roster, especially their rookie group, which has struggled to get on the field this season despite the Raiders' 2-10 record.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) tackles Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris (9) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Carroll explained where the Raiders are in their development process after 12 games. Carroll has a way of doing things that he feels has worked for him over his many decades around the game of football on multiple levels. He has tried to implement similar practices in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas is at the point in the season where Carroll has long stated he would feel comfortable playing the Raiders' rookies more often. Not only are the Raiders past the halfway point of the season, but they are 2-10. Now is the time to take the training wheels off their young players.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes the ball past Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still (29) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

"When the guys are new, you can see their talent, but they got to get all of their assignments and all the little things and all the details of stuff. And for the young guys, that's why you play them sparingly as you're bringing them up and you raise them,” Carroll said.

“Hopefully, like I've said a bunch of times to you guys, you get the halfway point, they should have their act together. Well, he's an indicator of that. So, it's just being really precise is what's hard for the young guys."

Carroll noted that, "it's up to the competition at the spots and who they're trying to kind of remove from the playtime or gain some playtime on. It just depends on what's happening, and not everybody – it's not a wholesale idea.

“It's an opportunity to compete to find your way on the field, and we want to be wide open to it, which we are, and then they have got to earn it. And so, that's basically what it is. If some guys come along faster than others or other guys maybe play better at their spots because they feel the pressure of it, which is kind of the whole idea."

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Make sure to catch all of your stories related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE