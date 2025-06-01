What Geno Smith Brings to the Raiders' Offense
Earlier this offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders traded a third-round pick for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. It may be one of the most underrated moves of the offseason, as the Raiders now have a competent starting quarterback for the first time in years.
In Las Vegas, Smith will reunite with Pete Carroll, the head coach under whom he has experienced his best performances as a professional. Smith and Carroll are expected to at least minimally elevate the Raiders' offense and team as a whole, if not more than minimally.
The Raiders have had one of the worst groups of quarterbacks of any team in the National Football League over the past two seasons. With Smith's arrival, the Raiders have a legitimate chance to win any game they play. At the very least, they will be more competent in the most critical position.
Along with a new head coach and quarterback, the Raiders also have a new offensive coordinator.
Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly. The well-respected offensive mind has been tasked with fixing one of the league's worst offenses, which has been retooled this offseason.
Following Organized Team Activities, Kelly explained what Smith does well and how his skill set can benefit the Raiders this upcoming season.
"The beauty of Geno is that Geno has been in multiple systems now, and there's a lot of things Geno can do. I don't think you can just pigeonhole him. I think he runs better than people really give him credit for. You look at the two-minute drive against the [San Francisco] 49ers at the end of the game, and he runs it in for the winner. I think he can beat you with his feet. He can keep plays alive with his feet," Kelly said.
He's extremely accurate. He gets the ball out of his hand quickly. He can be a movement guy, but he can also be a drop-back guy, and Pete [Carroll] and Greg Olson, our quarterback coach, had a great understanding, because they've coached him for such a long time. And what we saw in terms of Pete's evaluation, Oli's [Greg Olson] evaluation of him is what I've seen here. I think whatever we fit into schematically offensively, I think Geno can handle all that."
