Chip Kelly Clears the Air on Ashton Jeanty's New Stance
The Las Vegas Raiders have undergone significant changes this offseason, as they try to move past a challenging past two seasons. Las Vegas has undergone changes from its general manager to its starting quarterback and running back.
However, rookie running back Ashton Jeanty's change in stance has made headlines around the league. Raiders' Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly has been credited with being the driving force behind the change, but following Organized Team Activities, Kelly clarified that was not true.
"Let's get that clarified. Deland McCullough, our running back coach, is in charge of stances, steps, alignments, assignments, and techniques. So he talked to him about that. I gave him an analogy of an athlete being in a bent knee position to make a play, and that kind of got blown into. I haven't told anybody on this team to be in any stances because I don't coach a position," Kelly said.
Kelly noted that although he was not necessarily the reason behind Jeanty's new stance, he understands the reason behind it. The difference may be minor, but Kelly believes it makes a huge difference, especially with the heightened level of play Jeanty will face on the professional level.
"But it's a bent knee game. Baseball is, if you look at the before the ball snapped in baseball, or the pitcher throwing the baseball, everybody's got their knees bent. In any athletic sport you're playing, you've got to bend your knees. And if you've got to run a flat route on Fred Warner, you'd better be in a position to run, because that dude can fly," Kelly said.
"So, all we're trying to do is put guys in positions to make plays. And he's adapted really well from going from here to here, so it literally is about three inches. So, I really don't think it's that big a deal. But he's awesome, and he's such a coachable guy that you can do a lot of things with him. I think he can play in the slot, he can play in the backfield, he can do a lot of different things. So, he's special."
Regardless of what stance he is in to start plays this season, the Raiders need Jeanty to elevate the overall play of the offense. After consecutive seasons of having one of the worst ground games in the league, Las Vegas hopes Jeanty can change their fortunes this upcoming season and beyond.
