Raiders' Selection of Ashton Jeanty Tops One NFL Expert's Charts
The Las Vegas Raiders' ground game should no longer be an issue after drafting running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick. The Raiders were tied to Jeanty early and often during the draft process, as the two were a perfect match on paper.
After a front office and roster overhaul, the Raiders are excited about what the future holds. Although the Raiders' defense still has many questions surrounding the unit, Las Vegas' roster has greatly improved on the offensive side of the ball.
John Spytek guided the Raiders to a productive draft in his first offseason with the team. By addressing the Raiders quarterback and running back situation within the first few months of joining the Raiders' office, Spytek has given the Raiders a chance to be more competitive.
Stephania Bell of ESPN listed the Raiders' selection of Jeanty as her favorite pick in this year's draft. She noted Jeanty's ability to impact the Raiders ground game and passing attack as reasons why.
"Running back Ashton Jeanty to the Raiders (No. 6). I love when draft picks have an immediate impact, and Jeanty can do exactly that. The Raiders were last in the league in rushing yards in 2024 (1,357), while Jeanty led the FBS (2,601). His talent as both a pass catcher and runner offers versatility for new coach Pete Carroll, who is looking to make the Raiders' offense more dynamic," Bell said.
The Raiders made the correct decision drafting Jeanty, as they could not afford to pass on such a great talent in a position they desperately needed help. While some do not believe teams should draft a running back high, the Raiders rarely care what others think.
Las Vegas' selection of Jeanty could help both sides of the ball, as he would undoubtedly revamp the offense. However, his improvement of the offense should lead to the Raiders sustaining more drives and scoring more points, which should take some of the pressure off the Raiders' defense.
Adding Jeanty may be an even bigger move than some in the Raiders organization realize. Luckily, his skills will soon speak for themselves.
