Jeanty's Arrival Should Quickly Turn Things Around in Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Raiders' ground game should no longer be a concern after they addressed their running back position with the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft. Las Vegas also added two linemen to their offensive line, who they believe can push for starting positions this season.
Jeanty and a potentially new-look offensive line should be enough to get the Raiders' ground game moving in the right direction. This is especially true with Geno Smith, a legitimate starting quarterback now in the fold. The veteran quarterback is undoubtedly an upgrade at quarterback.
The Raiders used the draft to solidify multiple positions other than running back. However, none will be able to make the kind of impact Jeanty can at the running back position. Along with quarterback, the running back position has been the Raiders' Achilles heel the past two seasons.
With the 2025 NFL Draft now in the books, Robert Zeglinski of USA TODAY listed eight rookies who should make an immediate impact. Zeglinski ranked Jeanty as one of the top rookies who are likely to have an instant effect on their respective teams next season.
"Jeanty is a "generational" talent on paper, and he's in the perfect situation to maximize his abilities. New Raiders head coach Pete Carroll knows a thing or two about putting star running backs in a position to succeed. Factor in Geno Smith's steadying presence, and Jeanty is in a very strong position to win Offensive Rookie of the Year," Zeglinski said.
Las Vegas was rumored to have been interested in an offensive lineman leading up to the draft. However, they made the right decision by selecting the best player available, as Jeanty was not only that, he also played a position of need for the Raiders, making the decision an easy one.
As the Raiders try to turn over a new leaf, it will be much easier to do so with a workhorse running back like Jeanty. Las Vegas should soon be a team on the rise in the AFC, even though they play in one of the most challenging divisions in football.
