How Raiders Can Move Forward After Addressing Several Issues
The Las Vegas Raiders were one of the teams in the National Football League that desperately needed a successful NFL Draft after the last two seasons failed. The Silver and Black delivered a productive draft that addressed nearly all their most significant needs in just a few days.
Judy Battista of NFL.com noted that the Raiders had a productive offseason and NFL Draft, addressing nearly all their most pressing needs. Battista noted the Raiders got "an explosive weapon and leaned into head coach Pete Carroll’s love of running the ball by selecting Ashton Jeanty.
"[The Raiders added] a physical WR in second-rounder Jack Bech [and] got a CB (third-rounder Darien Porter).[Las Vegas] added to the OL (with third-rounders Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant and veteran Alex Cappa) [and] stabilized the QB position."
"New general manager John Spytek and Carroll have done a good job of restocking a roster that was notably bereft of talent last season. Bringing in Geno Smith gives the Raiders an experienced and successful quarterback, and with Jeanty and Bech joining, Smith now has a decent group of weapons that boast some explosiveness," Battista said.
Battista believes all the Raiders need to do now is take the field with a roster that is significantly improved from the one they had at the end of last season. Las Vegas appears to have a much more well-rounded offense after several offseason moves.
"Carroll will lean on the run as he always does. Finally, it feels like is not wasting his time by staying with the Raiders-- Carroll has a vision for how he wants to play, and the Raiders have added players to execute it. What this team needs more than anything is stability and no more upheaval," Battista said.
Las Vegas' draft haul is reason enough to garner excitement inside and outside of the organization for what is to come. The infusion of talent and addition of Spytek and Carroll should be enough to improve the Raiders' win total by at least a couple of games next season.
Still, the Raiders must perform well on Sundays, as teams win games on the field, not on paper.
Please let us know your feelings when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure you always follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.