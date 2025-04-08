Carroll Makes the Raiders a Legitimate Option for Many Players
The Las Vegas Raiders have officially added Geno Smith as their starting quarterback after weeks of delay. Smith joins the Raiders as both sides look for a fresh start. Smith spent the previous five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and has been tasked with elevating the Raiders offense.
The Raiders will be the fifth team Smith has played for and he will be entering his 12th season in the National Football League. He is the best quarterback the Raiders have had since parting ways with Derek Carr and should make the Raiders a more competitive team next season.
In Las Vegas, Smith reunites with head coach Pete Carroll, whom he had the most success of his career with, while in Seattle. Carroll has been well known as a coach players like to play for, which is a trait few coaches get the way Carroll has.
Smith spoke to the media for the first time as the Raiders starting quarterback. Smith noted a few of the reasons he has excelled under Carroll and why he thinks other players also like playing for the experienced coach .
"Yeah, he's very relatable. He loves all of his players just like they're his kids. And he treats us all the same. He treats us like men. He allows us to make decisions and allows us to be ourselves," Smith said.
"But when it comes to inspiring people, inspiring guys to go out there and play hard. I mean, this guy's got it in spades. He's legendary. His track record speaks for itself. But he competes every single day, and that's what I love about him."
The Raiders have a well-respected and proven head coach in Carroll and a proven starting quarterback in Smith. While there is no guarantee that Smith will have success with the Raiders, their front office deserves credit for making a legitimate effort to land a starting quarterback.
Las Vegas still has plenty of work to do on their roster, as they have many more issues than just quarterback. However, the addition of Smith is the first of many that should turn things around in Las Vegas.
