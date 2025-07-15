Raiders' Malcolm Koonce Is Key to 2025 Success
The Las Vegas Raiders want to have a good defense next season. That is the group that will need to help out the team like they did last season. But the defense can be better this season because of all the young talent and the returning players they are getting next season.
The Raiders want to do different things on defense next season that they did not do last season. It all starts up front on the defensive line.
The Raiders will be getting back their young, good pass rusher next season. Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce is getting ready for the 2025 season after missing the whole 2024 season with a torn ACL.
Koonce came into last season as one player to watch because he was coming off a great 2023 season and was looking to top that and become another elite pass rusher for the Raiders.
The Raiders' defense missed Koonce last season tremendously because he was a very important piece of the defense, and they had big plans for him. The Raiders had a lot of injuries last season, but the one that felt the hardest was Koonce. It happened before last season started, and it was just the start of things to come for the Silver and Black in 2024.
And for the Raiders' defense to have success next season, they will need Koonce to have a good year. When you are playing with a good defensive line like the Raiders have, you need to help in any way you can. Koonce will look to turn back to his form before his injury and be the player he wants to be, and get after the quarterback and stop the run.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the importance of Koonce on the defensive side on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Malcolm Koonce and all indications are that he is healthy and ready to go," said Carpenter. "Played well in OTAs and minicamp ... But in 2023, Malcolm Koonce blossomed. He played like a stud. He was phenomenal and then all last season terrific in OTAs and minicamps. Actually worked harder. All of a sudden, he has a taste of success, and he wants more. And just before the season, a massive injury cost him the year. I can tell you he worked his tail off in rehab."
