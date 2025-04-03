Pete Carroll is Excited to Check Out This Position Group
The Las Vegas Raiders will enter the upcoming season with a largely new-look roster, as they lost many of their defensive starters in free agency. Las Vegas added players as well, but those pieces will undoubtedly take some time to get acquainted with each other.
Pete Carroll was added as the team's new head coach not long ago and he aims to change the culture in Las Vegas after consecutive subpar seasons. The Raiders will likely continue spending money in free agency, and they hope to have another productive draft haul.
Few teams around the National Football League were as impacted by free agency as the Raiders have been this offseason. The Raiders signed several players in free agency but still need more.
However, while the Raiders are happy with their free agents and will aim to their roster even more over the next few weeks, it must be noted that the Raiders still have talented players on their roster at certain positions. Carroll noted a few of the players he is most excited about.
"Signing Isaiah [Pola-Mao] was a really big deal too of getting him committed. Our safeties are long and fast, our corners are faster. It's going to be a competitive group," Carroll said.
"It's the kind of group that Joe Woods is going to put together, you'll see he and Marcus Robinson, they're going to put together an excellent group. It's one of my favorites to see that thing come together. So I'll kind of be tweaking in there a little bit myself. Can't wait."
The Raiders have plenty to look forward to this offseason, as the organization seems ready to become a playoff-contender as soon as possible. The trade for Geno Smith was a good deal and immediately upgraded the Raiders at the most important position on the field.
Filling out their roster with talent in free agency and the draft will be their primary focus, but Las Vegas has many hurdles it will have to concern themselves with over the remainder of the offseason. They must ensure this offseason is a productive one, as it is vital to future success.
