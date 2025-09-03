Why Pete Carroll, Geno Smith Pairing Is Raiders' X-Factor
This offseason the Las Vegas Raiders got better. Two of those reasons are because of two people who came in this offseason who have a connection like no other. That is head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith. These two spent time together when they were both in Seattle.
Now they are looking to make it work out once again, but this time with the Silver and Black. Carroll and Smith are two veterans at their respective spots on this team who are going to do good.
Carroll gave Smith his second chance to be a starting quarterback in the NFL once again. Carroll trusted Smith because of the work ethic that Smith showed him. Smith treats ever snap and practice like he is the starter. Even when he was a backup, he would go about his business like he was the starting quarterback. From Seattle to Las Vegas, Carroll and Smith have kept a great relationship, even when things were tough for both of them.
Geno Smith's Relationship with Pete Carroll
"The running conversation the two would probably have anyway kept going from there. Carroll would text Smith after games. He’d also send him random things—like, at one point, house listings with “this would be a good investment” attached as a message. Some stuff was serious. Some was less so," said Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
"And that only confirmed what Smith thought of Carroll."
“As a head coach, it’s rare to see that, where a guy is there for his guys like that,” Smith says.
“I mean, it’s just who he is, and I think having a coach like that makes you want to play 10 times harder for him because you know that he really has your best interests at heart.”
"Smith still thinks of a speech Carroll gave when he first got to Seattle, and had considered his football mortality. The coach played Aerosmith’s “Dream On” for the team, and talked to the players about using the chorus from the song as a guidepost—Dream until your dreams come true. “I left that meeting, went in my room, and cried,” he says. “I swear to God, it makes me want to cry right now. … That changed it for me.”
