What Week 6 Win Meant for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders walked away from Week 6 with a critical win over the Tennessee Titans.
Raiders' Critical Win
Many on the outside looking in may not think much about the Raiders' win over the Titans on Sunday, as the Titans are not a good team. However, for the Raiders, it did not matter who their first win in five games came against, they are happy to add to the win column.
Following Sunday's win, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained how critical the win over the Titans was.
"Yeah, it is important. It's important to turn it because we've been talking like we're going to play good football the whole time, and the format and the formula, it just hasn't come together yet. So, to get one now, and the last time we won was such a long time ago we can't even remember, but it's really important for us,” Carroll said.
“These guys deserve to feel like they feel right now and how they'll feel tonight. They'll feel so much better driving home and coming to the office in the morning, tomorrow, on Wednesday, and all that, so we all feel that. It's pretty obvious."
Following Sunday's win, quarterback Geno Smith also noted how vital it was for Las Vegas to win on Sunday and snap their losing streak. The Titans may not be a good team, but at 1-4, the Raiders were not in position to overlook any team. The Raiders will take wins however they can get them.
"I mean, we know what wins can do for you in this league. And yeah, I mean, shoot, man, you never want to go on a streak like that. But the key thing is that we stick together. And I think the togetherness of this team, the organization, it's bar nine, I mean, the second to none,” Smith said.
“And I just think as we continue to grow throughout the season, we're going to have to get more and more wins so that we can continue to gain our confidence. But every week's a fist fight. Every week's a dog fight. We got to come out with the same approach we took this week, which is to go out and make it happen and get it done."
