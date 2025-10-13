Carroll Addresses Significant Hurdle on the Horizon for the Raiders
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders snapped a four-game losing streak in dominating fashion against the Tennessee Titans. Las Vegas eliminated many of the mistakes that had plagued them over the past month. Although there is still room for improvement, the Raiders will gladly enjoy the hard-earned win.
With that said, there is one looming challenge facing the Raiders after their latest win: the Kansas City Chiefs, who they will face in Week 7.
Carroll Speaks His Mind
Following the game, Carroll analyzed Smith's play, noting that Smith did what the coaching staff needed him to do. It was not the type of game that required Smith to do more than manage the game —scoring when in position to do so and not turning the ball over in backbreaking fashion.
Against the Titans, Smith threw for 174 yards, one touchdown and one interception. His lone interception came after the Raiders were well ahead, and the play resulted from multiple players failing to do their jobs correctly. It was not flashy, but Smith got the job done.
"Yeah, Geno [Smith] played a really solid game. This was the game we were trying to play, and we would like to have exploded a little bit more. They stayed off and deep a great deal in this game, and so, we just took advantage of checking the ball down and doing all the right things and the right reads and all of that,” Carroll said.
"Unfortunately, he got hammered on the interception, and he couldn't do much about that play, but other than that, not even other than that, he played a really good football game for us. He managed the game beautifully, and that gave us a great chance to win it."
Carroll and the Raiders now turn their attention to their Week 7 opponent in which they are all too familiar with: the Kansas City Chiefs. Las Vegas has not won many games against the Chiefs since Patrick Mahomes arrived, but few teams have played the Chiefs better than the Raiders have lately.
Las Vegas will rightfully be the underdogs, but stats and predictions go out the window in divisional games. Familiarity works in the Raiders' favor, as the Chiefs had significantly fewer changes over the offseason than the Raiders. Las Vegas has a puncher's chance of pulling off an upset next Sunday.
If any team can do it, the Raiders can. Two seasons ago, the Raiders beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium when no one gave them a chance.
