Raiders CB Gets the Respect He Deserves Ahead of 2024 Season
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones was perhaps the team's best surprise on defense last season.
Jones wasn't with the Raiders for long last year, having been claimed off waivers in mid-November after starting his career with the New England Patriots. But the young cornerback made the most of his snaps, totaling 25 tackles, one for a loss, four passes defensed, and two pick-sixes while making three starts in seven games. Jones quickly established himself as one of the top cornerbacks on the team.
Now, some around the league are even considering Jones to be one of the best cornerbacks in the entire NFL.
NFL executives, scouts, and coaches were recently asked by ESPN to pick their top 10 NFL players at each position.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, "Voters gave us their best 10 players at a position, then we compiled the results and ranked candidates based on number of top-10 votes, composite average and dozens of interviews, with research and film study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen. In total, nearly 80 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions. Additional voting and follow-up calls with those surveyed helped us break any ties."
While he did not make the top-10 cornerbacks list, according to Fowler, Jones did receive votes.
Think about that for a second. A 26-year-old cornerback who has only played 25 games in the NFL so far -- including just five starts -- is considered by some of the most highly-regarded people in the league to be a top 10 player at his position.
The Raiders, of course -- especially Jones' longtime coach Antonio Pierce -- have believed in him since the day he signed with the club.
"Again, I've known Jack since he was 13, and he just keeps rising, and there's still more there," Pierce said at the NFL Owners' Meetings back in March. "Gaining some weight, first and foremost, get this little sucker in the weight room, get him bigger. But what he brought to our team when he got here was the swag, the confidence, that go-getter mentality, to go make plays, anticipating, film study."
