Raiders' Crosby Receives Elite Ranking From His Peers
Each year, NFL players are asked to rank their peers around the league.
The NFL then takes those rankings and compiles the top 100 best players.
The NFL released the final part of its list on Friday evening. To no one's surprise, Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby finished in the top 10.
Crosby’s peers voted him the tenth-best player in the NFL after a career-best season. The three-time Pro Bowler finished 2023 with 90 total tackles, a league-leading 23 tackles for loss, 31 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and 14.5 sacks.
This is the highest a Raider has ranked on the list since defensive end Khalil Mack ranked No. 5 in 2017. Wide receiver Antonio Brown came in at No. 7 in 2019 but never played in a game for the team after a bizarre offseason stint.
He finished as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate. The award ultimately went to Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett, who ranked No. 5 on the list.
Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill topped the list for the first time in his career after an excellent season.
This is Crosby’s third time on the list, finishing at No. 59 in 2022 and No. 17 in 2023.
Crosby led the way for a much improved Raiders’ defense in 2023. Under then-interim head coach Antonio Pierce, the Raiders played like one of the best defenses in the league, holding teams to just 16 points per game over the final nine games.
In the first eight games, the Raiders allowed 23.4 points per game. There was a significant defensive turnaround, and Crosby was the leader.
Crosby is the heart and soul of the Raiders. He brings a relentless work ethic to the practice field and a nonstop motor on Sundays. He is constantly in the backfield and is an encouraging leader and teammate.
Crosby was not the only Raider to appear on the Top 100 list. New defensive tackle Christian Wilkins came in at No. 58, while wide receiver Davante Adams came in at No. 40.
Crosby has been a true underdog story during his career, and he has the respect of his colleagues around the NFL.
The top-10 list can be viewed here.
