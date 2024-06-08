Raiders LB Coach Mike Caldwell Willing to do Whatever It Takes
New Las Vegas Raiders Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell joined the coaching staff this offseason after serving as the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator for the last two seasons. Last season, the Jaguars’ defense allowed the ninth-fewest rushing yards per game in the league. Jacksonville’s 27 takeaways for the season were the eighth-most in the league last season.
Caldwell had many stops before Jacksonville. He was the linebackers coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. He was also the inside linebackers coach for the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Caldwell brings years of coaching experience around the league and 11 seasons' worth of playing experience to the Raiders linebackers coaching position.
He joins a coaching staff with a former player, Coach Antonio Pierce, at the helm. He also coaches underneath Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham. Although brief, Caldwell has enjoyed his time with Coach Graham. Caldwell notes how well Coach Graham and the coaching staff work together.
"The way PG [Patrick Graham] puts it together, we're all working together,” Caldwell said. “Like I have this title, whatever the title is, whatever I need to do to help him out in his job, I'm ready to do that, and other coaches are doing the same thing. So, whatever I'm asked to do, I'm ready to do it. The experience is there. I've been through football for a long time [and] understand it from different angles. So, it's just whatever I needed to do; I'm here ready to do it and excited about it."
Caldwell, who played in the Super Bowl in 2003 as a linebacker on the Carolina Panthers, says getting to the Super Bowl and having the chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
"If you talk to any coach, that's the driving force, to get back to it. The Super Bowl win it's a feeling that everyone chases, and once you get a taste of it, it just fuels that hunger even more," Caldwell said. And so, I'm on the hunt, trying to get back to it. We're on a hunt trying to get back to it, but we understand that there's work in progress. We're out here in OTAs, have minicamp and training camp. We just understand we're going to go through our process, trust the process, and then from there, however, it shakes out, it shakes out."
