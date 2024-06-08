Raiders' Maxx Crosby Admires 'Guys That Stayed at the Same Place and Won in the Same Place'
Las Vegas Raiders Pro-Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby has been clear many times that he wants to be a Raider for the long haul.
Crosby wants to win with the organization that drafted him, a goal that you don't see too often in sports anymore.
"For me, the guys who inspire me are the Kobes [Kobe Bryant] and the Jordans [Michael Jordan], the guys that stayed at the same place and won in the same place," Crosby recently said when he joined "The Jim Rome Show" on Friday. "So, no offense to the guys like LeBron [James] and those dudes that -- I won't give them some heat -- but they took the easy road traveled, and that's really not the way I look at it. I feel like, for me, going through it and going through the ups and downs and the hardships is going to make it even that much sweeter when I do win a Super Bowl. So, I plan on being here for a very long time and I plan on winning here. So, yeah, when I signed that contract, I didn't have any type of thought of leaving or idea of leaving. I feel like I'm going to be a Raider for life, for sure."
The Raiders selected Crosby in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the offseason leading up to their final season in Oakland.
He has gone on to become the team's leader, not only through his talent but through his work ethic. For his efforts, Las Vegas extended Crosby to a four-year contract in March, 2022. The club also recently added some bonuses to his contract.
Crosby comes off his best season yet, having posted 90 tackles, a league-leading 23 for loss, 14.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, two forced fumbles, and two passes defensed. He was named to his third consecutive Pro Bowl and his first Associated Press All-Pro team.
Crosby was also named a Defensive Player of the Year Finalist for the first time in his career.
Raider Nation should feel quite assured by Crosby's commitment to the Silver and Black. He wants to bring another title to the franchise, and he will be an instrumental piece if that is to happen anytime soon.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.