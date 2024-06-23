Raiders WR Tre Tucker's Offseason Growth Has Been Noticeable
The Las Vegas Raiders’ wide receiver unit is arguably one of the deepest positions on the offensive side of the ball and undoubtedly one of the deepest units on the whole team. The unit is led by All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, who is paired with veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.
While those two receivers proved to be a formidable duo last season, after registering his first year of play in the National Football League, improving this offseason, and the Raiders added a new offensive coordinator, the second-year wide receiver has been impressive in practices this offseason, many are starting to take notice. That includes Meyers, who says Tucker has done the work this offseason.
“My boy Tre, he’s catching the ball better,” Meyers said. “He’s always been fast, so he might be a little bit slower. Don’t tell him I said that. He really playing a good football right now. I'm proud of him, just the person he is off the field too. He shows up every day and do his work.”
Raiders Wide Receivers Coach Edgar Bennett echoed Meyers' sentiments. The position coach notes Tucker’s work ethic has been great. Bennett says Tucker has been willing to learn and get better this offseason.
"Continues to improve day by day,” Bennett said. “He's so mature for a young player, and he showed that last year. He never really hit a rookie wall. That's something that was impressive with him, just his attitude, his work ethic, and his approach. I mean, he takes it serious as though he wants to be the best, and you see it every time he comes into the building. That's his preparation. He's stayed in a routine, which was obviously helpful for rookie players last year, but he continues to show improvements."
Passing Game Coordinator Scott Turner also notes how impressive Tucker's offseason has been. Turner says Tucker has the skills to be successful in the NFL, but he thinks Turner needed to prove it to himself first. After an offseason of growth, Turner believes Tucker has another level to reach this season.
"Trey [Tucker] was impressive last year, and he's had an outstanding offseason for us,” Turner said. “Towards the end of the year, he was an every down player, but one of those guys it's out there -- the receiver's not going to be 100% of snaps but 65-70% of the snaps.
“And just being able to do the whole route tree because he has it in him, and obviously, you guys know that he can run. But he can stop and then be consistent in catching the football, which he showed as the year went on. But just continue to grow in really all aspects of it, playing fast, playing with confidence.
“I think a lot of times, young players get in this league, and you have to kind of prove to yourself that, 'Alright, I can play this league.' And I think that he did that. And then once that happens, kind of the governor comes off and you see how good can these guys truly be."
