REPORT: Raiders' Christian Wilkins Ranked Top 10 IDL
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has yet to reach Pro-Bowl status, but he is surely one of the best at his position.
Wilkins was arguably the best defensive tackle on the market behind Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones. Fortunately for the Raiders, they were able to land Wilkins and add dominance to their already fierce defensive line.
In a recent article by Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus, Wilkins was ranked the league's 10th-best interior defensive lineman going into the 2024 season.
The following players were ahead of him:
1. Chris Jones
2. Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
3. Quinnen Williams, New York Jets
4. Derrick Brown, Carolina Panthers
5. Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
6. DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts
7. Javon Hargrave, San Francisco 49ers
8. Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans
9. Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles
Here's what Monson had to say about Wilkins:
"New Raiders acquisition Christian Wilkins was an all-around force for the Miami Dolphins over the past few seasons. He has the fourth-best PFF run-defense grade among all interior defenders over the past two seasons and racked up a career-high 61 quarterback pressures in 2023."
"Wilkins actually didn’t hit free agency coming off his best season, but his two campaigns before that were among the league’s best."
Wilkins spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Dolphins. He totaled 355 tackles, 43 for loss, 50 quarterback hits, 20.5 sacks, six fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles, 19 passes defensed, and an interception in 81 games (77 starts) with Miami. Wilkins started every game for the Dolphins over the last three seasons.
The veteran defensive tackle ranks fifth all-time in Dolphins history in career tackles for loss.
Wilkins was just the asset the Raiders needed to complement their defensive line going into next season. With him and All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby leading the way, and defensive end Malcolm Koonce having only scratched the surface of his capability, Las Vegas will have one of the best defensive lines in the league next season.
Wilkins is third in the entire league in total tackles among defensive linemen over the last two seasons (163), while Crosby is No. 1 (179).
