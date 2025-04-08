Analyst Sounds Off on Raiders New Regime
The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled over the years to find stability and get their franchise heading in the right direction. They have brought in various coaches and changed things up, and it has still not worked out. As they head into the 2025 NFL season, the Silver and Black will once again have a new regime.
Owner Mark Davis and minority owner Tom Brady took a different approach when deciding who to bring in as their head coach and general manager.
Davis and Brady decide to go with the veteran Pete Carroll as their head coach and paired him with one of the best up and coming general managers, John Spytek.
The Raiders wanted a veteran presence to lead the team next season and for years to come. Carroll was the right pick for the Silver and Black because he has turned things around wherever he has coached at.
"This is stability," said Rich Eisen on "The Rich Eisen Show." "And what the Raiders need is stability and they need a guy who is buying in and they need a guy that is not only buying in but he is going to get others to buy in when their new head coach is coming in."
"But at some point you know, the Raiders needed to move ... I need to say it, does it feel to you like there are adults in the room? For the Raiders that we have not seen in a while. Stability, it just seems like the way we are going to do it and it is going to be more stable and that alone is a win."
"We are done turning from coaches and front office and quarterbacks like the last three, four years. We are done with it."
"Brady is in the ownership suite and Carroll is in the coaching spot, and Geno Smith is in the quarterback room, and it sure looks like the quarterback room could very well be him with a young in."
"And if Shedeur Sanders is sitting there at the No. 6 spot, I think that is an Ashton Jeanty spot ... We will see. You know, Tom, he might have a relationship with Shedeur, but when it comes to what is better for the team ... And what Carroll can bring is not flash but attitude and stability and you know what you are going to get."
