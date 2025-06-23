Don’t Sleep on the Raiders in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders have a long road to success in 2025, but that doesn't mean it's impossible. They have big obstacles in their way to get them a winning record, but there's a new energy surrounding the team, and that's by design.
In a lot of ways, the Raiders are a revamped squad, and yet they continuously don't get the respect they deserve from analysts. It's hard to blame them, as this team was only able to win four games last season, but at the same time, there's a constant downplay of the people they got to join their team in the off-season.
Pete Carroll is respected throughout the NFL, and nobody doubts the influence he'll have on their team. His goal in year one is to create a culture the team can rally behind, and I think he's already done a great job at setting the tone for the rest of the year.
They'll have to rely on his expertise if they hope to turn things around in Las Vegas, and he'll be an invaluable asset on their sideline when push comes to shove. Another veteran the Raiders will be relying on in 2025 is Geno Smith, the quarterback they traded for from the Seattle Seahawks.
Tom Brady has been outspoken about how he didn't want the Raiders to pursue Sam Darnold in free agency, which means that he gave his blessing for them to trade for Smith. Having the GOAT sign off on you as a player speaks to Smith's professionalism, but it also speaks to how good of a player he is, despite his age.
Finally, their addition of Ashton Jeanty to their offense cannot be overstated. He's going to revolutionize their game plan, and he's a generational talent at running back who won't fumble. The NFL just witnessed how great a team can be with an amazing running back. The Raiders are hoping to replicate the success the Philadelphia Eagles had with Saquon Barkley.
The Raiders aren't a team that should be slept on, and they were being brought up as a team that shouldn't be underestimated next season. They will surprise people with how good they are, and they're a dark horse playoff team.
Be sure you follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss any news story from us again this offseason.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Raiders when you go to our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.