Which Raiders Rookie Is the Best Fit Schematically?
When the Las Vegas Raiders drafted Ashton Jeanty out of Boise State University sixth overall in the 2025 draft class, they did it with the expectation that he could be a franchise-altering player. He's looked good so far in OTAs and will continue to look better and better as the season approaches.
It's hard to say whether or not he'll live up to the hype surrounding him, but each sign points to this being another year where the Raiders draft an Offensive Rookie of the Year award finalist, if not the winner.
The biggest indicator of success with Jeanty and the Raiders is how much they've bought into him as a player, and how much they've bought into prioritizing the run game in the off-season. The Raiders brought in Pete Carroll for plenty of reasons, but one of them is that he isn't afraid to pound the rock.
They also made Chip Kelly the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the NFL for one simple reason. Wherever he goes, he establishes a great rushing attack, and success is soon to follow. The Raiders planned accordingly to get a generational running back in the draft, to set him up for success as early as possible.
Rob Rang is an NFL draft analyst, and in an article published on FOX Sports, he discusses which rookie across all 32 NFL teams is the best schematic fit for each respective team. For the Raiders, Jeanty was his pick, and it should come as no surprise when thinking about the personnel they added before drafting him.
"If I weren’t so excited about a couple of other rookie backs in the AFC West, I might be betting the mortgage on the Raiders’ top pick running away with Rookie of the Year honors. He’s worthy of all his hype, folks, and will be featured in the Raiders' revamped attack".
Jeanty is clearly the best rookie the Raiders drafted in this year's draft class, and he has the potential to shape the next decade of Raiders football. He'll be a focal point of the Raiders' offense and has demonstrated in his college career that whenever he's given the ball, magic happens.
The Silver and Black could use some of his magic, and they'll be looking his way if they need yards to continue a drive or a player they can hand the ball off to in the red zone and expect a touchdown. The Raiders made the right choice in selecting Jeanty, even more so with all the people around him who believe in his ability to change the Raiders.
Be sure you follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss a offseason story again.
Please let us know your thoughts and all else when you go like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.