BREAKING: Moments Ago Las Vegas Raiders Antonio Pierce Spoke, We Have It All For You

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are in week three of the NFL 2024 Training Camp as they prepare to host the Dallas Cowboys in their second exhibition preseason game.
The Silver and Black are hoping to be able to name a starting QB after Saturday’s game, with Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew amid a head-to-head battle for QB1.
Tonight, your beloved Raiders returned to Allegiant Stadium for a free open practice in front of Raider Nation.
We spoke to Coach Antonio Pierce before practice, and we have everything he said from training camp today here at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders coach, Antonio Pierce, spoke from camp. Below is a partial transcript of what he said.
Q: Two guys we haven't talked about made some plays, Amari Burney and Amari Gainer. What are your thoughts on those two guys?
Coach Pierce: "I thought [Amari] Burney did a really good job. I thought he was physical coming downhill, made some plays in zone coverage, breaking. I mean, you can see the strides, and he just has to keep doing that. But it was a really good first game for him. And then Amari [Gainer] did a really good job. He's a physical, pretty-looking linebacker, man. He can run and he just needs more reps at linebacker. He's played all over the place in college. Once he gets his feet settled, playing off the linebacker, he'll give himself a chance."
Q: How did you feel the kickoffs and the kickoff returns went? I know it's first game you guys get to see it on the field, I know there were some kickoffs that didn't land where you wanted, and what are you trying to see out of the kickoff in the preseason as compared to maybe what we're going to see in the regular season?
Coach Pierce: "Well, one, with our kickoff returns, we wanted to get every return possible. So, yeah, we could have probably taken a knee on some of those in the end zone, but we wanted to give our guys a chance to showcase their return ability. And we know we made some plays on some. With the kickoffs, obviously, there were two or three kicks that Daniel [Carlson] I know wish he had back, and we all did, but that's a part of it that you're watching throughout the league. We're all learning and growing. Hell, I think the opening kickoff, if you guys really paid attention, our guys lined up at 45 and at the 40. The officials are all off, so it took a minute for everybody to kind of get their sorts underneath them. But you've seen everybody pretty much be vanilla in the preseason with the kickoff and how they're attacking on kickoff return. I think the key part for us is seeing our guys run down and cover and who can make the space tackles."
