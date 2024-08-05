Everything Las Vegas Raiders C Andre James Said From Training Camp
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders invaded Costa Mesa, California, and even though the local NFL teams prevented tens of thousands of fans from attending, the Silver and Black marched on.
The pads are on, and the 2024 NFL Training Camp is popping; as the second week ends today, we offer C Andre James and everything he said from training camp.
The Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce spoke from camp and below is a partial transcript of what he said.
Q: I think that it's safe to say that physicality is something that you want to hang your hat on and be part of your identity. How anxious are you or excited are for you to get the pads on? I know it's a few days away, but to start setting that tone."
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, I just think it's time. Our guys are eager, there's a lot of burn and desire in our players of wanting to just get out there and play. We got a couple of days here, but we can't do it. We got to slow them down a little bit. But come next Tuesday, it's full throttle. We'll scrimmage, we'll go live, we'll tackle, we'll do all the good stuff to really get some competition to get a good feel for our team."
Q: Along those lines, what's the message to the team that you said on the way arriving here and knowing that you've been there, done that a bunch of times as a player?
Coach Pierce: "I haven't told them that quite yet, so we'll discuss that this afternoon. But the key thing is, when you go to training camp and you go away, it's the Brotherhood, it's us against the world. The bad thing about it is you can't have fans here, right? So, we're going to have to entertain one another, and sometimes it's a good thing. When you're in training camp at home, you get to run to mom and dad and family, the kids and the wife. Well, when they get to the hotel, it's each other, it's one another. Same thing for the coaches. I think it'd be really critical for our team to become the tightest unit possible. It's all peaches and cream right now, right? Suns bright, there's always some dark moments and some dark days. And we're going to have to be ready to go through some adversity together."
Q: Being from Southern California, growing up a Raiders fan, what does it mean for you?
Coach Pierce: "I love it. 30 miles from where I grew up. When the plane hit the tarmac, I smiled. It felt good to be, for me, home. I'm excited, excited for our players to be here and have a great opportunity to enjoy some nice weather and get away a little bit for 17 days and then we go back to Vegas."
Q: Any health issues at all coming in?
Coach Pierce: "As of now I don't, we left a little early so we can come and check out the field. So, we'll have that answer probably a little later."
