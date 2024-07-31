Everything Las Vegas Raiders CB Nate Hobbs Said From Training Camp
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders have come to California, Costa Mesa, specifically for training camp, and as always, where the Silver and Black go, so do we.
The pads came on today for the first time during the 2024 NFL Training Camp; today, we offer CB Nate Hobbs and everything he said from training camp.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
The Raiders are fortunate to have Antonio Pierce as their head coach. Here is a partial transcript of his most recent press conference.
Q: Pads go on today. What are you looking for and what are you expecting?
Coach Pierce: "Expecting bang, bang. A lot of clatter, a lot of chatter, guys excited. It's about time. We haven't been in pads since the spring, seven on seven is over, it's time for real football.
Q: Do you want these guys to go all out on the first day in pads?
Coach Pierce: "Full blown. Just like I said day one, we’ll hit the ground running. We'll set up drills to build it up, you'll see over there with the O-line, D-line and the front seven. And then we'll get into some team periods and end practice with live."
Q: Usually when you think of the first day in pads, most people think the defense is the most excited about it, but the offense seems to have a bit of a chip on their shoulder. Who do you think is benefiting the most from this practice?
Coach Pierce: "Oh, I think it's going to be the offense. If I had to predict today, I think the offensive line is going to get after it. Richie Incognito talked to the team last night and it was pretty intense. Whatever you think he said, he said."
