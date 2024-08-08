Everything Las Vegas Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce Said From Training Camp Today
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders invaded Costa Mesa, California, and even though the local NFL teams prevented tens of thousands of fans from attending, the Silver and Black marched on.
The Silver and Black just finished their practices here in Costa Mesa as part of the 2024 NFL Training Camp and are headed to Minnesota.
Today, we offer Coach Antonio Pierce and everything he said from training camp.
The Raiders coach, Antonio Pierce, spoke from camp. Below is a partial transcript of what he said.
Q: What are you seeing as far as the running backs in third down? Is it wide open that role right now?
Coach Pierce: “I think it’s wide open everywhere on our team, honestly. I keep saying it, it’s competition. I know it's kind of cliche, but it's true. Like we got guys that have played in the league, guys that haven't played in the league, rookies. Guys have shown up and I think everybody that’s getting an opportunity is making the most out of their opportunity. I mean, there's some rookies there that we see flashing. And I think Zamir has gotten better, even late last season, his role and as far as catching ball at the backfield and blitz pickup. And that will continue as we get into the scrimmage tomorrow and into next week's practice.”
Q: We talked to Tom [McMahon] a lot about the kickoffs the other day. Were you able to watch the Hall of Fame game last night and see how the kickoff looked? What did you think? And did you get any ideas from it?
Coach Pierce: “It was weird. It’s going to look weird with us too in a couple of days. No, but I thought it was really good. We showed it to our team today in the team meeting, had Tom McMahon show there were penalties there, you saw that. But there's big play opportunities there too. So, I get it, you know what the league is trying to do. Obviously, we'll have our opportunity next week.”
