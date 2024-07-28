Everything Las Vegas Raiders RB Zamir White Said From Training Camp
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders have come to California, Costa Mesa, specifically for training camp, and as always, where the Silver and Black go, so do we.
With the 2024 NFL Training Camp approaching its dog days, today we offer RB Zamir White
and everything he said from training camp.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
The Raiders are fortunate to have Antonio Pierce as their head coach. Here is a partial transcript of his most recent press conference.
Q: You got some more swagger this year. What do you see in Gardner Minshew so far? And what does he have to show you to get the job?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, I mean, both guys got a little swag now. That's kind of cool, right? Aidan [O'Connell] didn't have so much last year, but he's kind of picked it up. And then with Gardner [Minshew], just his personality is so unique. So free spirited, but more importantly, a great teammate, he loves to compete, his attitude, his purpose, each and every rep that he takes you can see that there's a driven player there that's always been an underdog. And that's a good thing for the Raiders because that carries over to the rest of our team and guys feed off of it."
Q: For lack of better term, what's the standing board look like right now in that quarterback race?
Coach Pierce: "Where it was when we left spring. We got some more practices to go at it to be honest with you. I don't think it's fair to do it. I mean, the offseason, there's no pads on them, the O-line, D-line the way that's working out with protection, it's different, when we get the pads on, I think you get a better feel for it overall. And then also guys are just getting into the system right away, in the spring learning it. So, there could be some days where Aidan [O'Connell] would better then Gardner [Minshew], and some days Gardner. And then some days they both look bad, some days they both look good to be honest. So, I think, it'll take its course while we're here in Southern California."
