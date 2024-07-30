Everything Las Vegas Raiders TE Michael Mayer Said From Training Camp
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders have come to California, Costa Mesa, specifically for training camp, and as always, where the Silver and Black go, so do we.
The pads come on tomorrow for the first time during the 2024 NFL Training Camp; today, we offer second-year emerging star TE Michael Mayer and everything he said from training camp.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
The Raiders are fortunate to have Antonio Pierce as their head coach. Here is a partial transcript of his most recent press conference.
Q: The last couple of years, you guys didn't really play many starters in preseason games. Specifically for quarterbacks, do you think that would be necessary to kind of get some reps to make a decision? Coach Pierce: "I expect all of our guys to play during the preseason." Q: Can talk about the emotions of your first training camp as a head coach compared your first training camp as a player?
Coach Pierce: "As a player I was nervous, throwing up, scared. I was carrying shoulder pads and helmets for all the vets. It's a little different; people hand me water now, people telling me which way to go. So, it's a little different. But being a head coach of the Raiders is special. Having my first training camp back in Los Angeles, Southern California area is really special to a degree for me because it's full circle. I said I grew up watching the Raiders from '82 to '94 in Los Angeles and being able to have the option to bring the organization back here and to do it as a head coach, I'm honored."
Q: Is it fair to say you're more confident as a head coach than you were as a player and there's no throwing up right now?
Coach Pierce: "I am more confident because as a player, you don't know what to expect, right? You're fighting for your life. Training camp back then was six weeks long, there were two-a-days, you were banging every day, it hurt. Now it's a little different. Here, you can really gauge and control the tempo of your players in practice. There might be days when we have pads on and I don't feel like it, we're not going to have pads on. So, you control the narrative, obviously, as a head coach, and I'm going to do what's best for the players."
