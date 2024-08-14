Everything Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams Said fromTraining CampToday
Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams spoke moments ago from Silver and Black training camp and we have everything that he said for you.
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are in week three of the NFL 2024 Training Camp as they prepare to host the Dallas Cowboys in their second exhibition preseason game.
The Silver and Black are hoping to be able to name a starting QB after Saturday’s game, with Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew amid a head-to-head battle for QB1.
We spoke to WR Davante Adams today before practice and have everything he said from training camp.
The Raiders coach, Antonio Pierce, spoke from camp. Below is a partial transcript of what he said.
Q: How did everyone come out of the game health-wise yesterday? And what's the latest on Davante Adams?
Coach Pierce: "Davante [Adams] will be here today. Spoke to him afterthe game. He's excited, he watched it and misses his teammates. Glad his baby boy's here healthy. Injuries, those guys are in medical. They’re starting to report now, so honestly, won't have anything right now. They're still in the medical rooms currently."
Q: What were your thoughts on the quarterback battle when you watched it on the film afterwards? Coach Pierce: "Yeah, just like I said last night, Aidan [O'Connell] had nine attempts there. Gardner [Minshew] had 12. Obviously, you like the numbers to be equal, but they weren't. But I thought both guys were efficient. I thought there were some opportunities that [Gardner] Minshew made down the field that were really good. But I thought both quarterbacks – obviously, when it's a clean pocket, man, you can see what this offense could be with both guys. But I thought they really did a good job of the operations. We did have one delay of game with Gardner [Minshew] that we need to clean up. But I thought Aidan [O'Connell] did a really good job from being backed up down in the red zone and Gardner [Minshew] in the two-minute drill. Everything we wanted to get out of preseason one, we got."
