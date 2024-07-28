Everything Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers Said From Training Camp
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders have come to California, Costa Mesa, specifically for training camp, and as always, where the Silver and Black go, so do we.
With the 2024 NFL Training Camp approaching its dog days, we offer WR Jakobi Meyers and everything he said from training camp.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
The Raiders are fortunate to have Antonio Pierce as their head coach. Here is a partial transcript of his most recent press conference.
Q: When you do go to make that decision, how much will there the difference of standing in the league. Gardner Minshew has been around with no commodity, Aidan O'Connell is really kind of young, don't really know what he has. How much does that play into thinking about who's the starter?
Coach Pierce: "Zero. The best player to help the Raiders win games is all that matters."
Q: You're the coach, you're going to make the decision, but how much will you listen to Luke Getsy or your captains or is this going to be your gut telling you?
Coach Pierce: "I think myself, [Tom] Telesco, and Luke Getsy will be the main guys there making that decision."
Q: Early in the spring, what did you see from your defense that you really liked and how confident are you that they're going to elevate the play of the offense as well throughout training camp?
Coach Pierce: "Just to how comfortable they are with the system now. Year three with Patrick Graham, the communication, the continuity, the ability to play with one another, to feel one another, it was a really, really good spring for our defense. They were gelling well, add Christian [Wilkins] in there, it's like he was with us last couple of years. So, they got to keep picking it up. They're the strength of our team, no need to lie about it. I mean, they're really good, and then they got to be good this year."
