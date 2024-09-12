Everything Raiders Adams Said Before Ravens
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves sitting at a disappointing 0-1 on the early 2024 NFL regular season, heading to Baltimore to face the formidable Lamar Jackson and the Ravens this week.
The quickest way to put a balm of the wound of that disappointing loss to the Chargers, would be an upset of the Ravens this weekend.
Earlier today, WR Davante Adams addressed the media for his regularly scheduled Midweek press conference, and we have everything that he said for you.
Q: When you got a chance to watch the film and check it all out and see what happened, anything that was encouraging about what you saw when you watched the tape?
Adams: “I mean, yeah, definitely. We got a lot of work to do just all around obviously to be a complete offense, and we're working vigorously at that. But, yeah, I mean, we did some good things. Really efficient in the pass game. We got to get the run game going, and that means everybody. Obviously, the receivers getting in there and continuing to block and getting a good push up front and all those good things. So, some good stuff there, we just got to keep pushing and keep getting better.”
Q: When it comes to creating more explosive plays downfield, Antonio Pierce was talking about there were a few plays you guys called that just didn't come together and that was something that kind of was an issue last year. What doesit take to kind of put those together more often as an overall offense?
Adams: “I mean, it's not always as easy as it looks. Sometimes you catch them in the right coverage, sometimes you don't. And obviously the way that I get played a lot of times, we call the play in hopes that they'll play something and then depending on what they do, we got to adjust from there. So, sometimes it's a little bit of luck of the draw of kind of the play call mixing up with the coverage you're going up against. And then sometimes it's just guys got to make plays regardless of coverage and get balls thrown and make it work in the run game or whatever, regardless of what they're showing us and all of that. You can't really make excuses, you got to get it done. But that's just the reality, sometimes we call certain plays, and they'll give a funky coverage and it'll kind of ruin the shot that we want to take, or we had the screen called, or whatever the case may be. So, I think the name of the game is just adjusting and figure it out.”
Q: Some of the challenges you're seeing from Baltimore's defense this Sunday?
Adams: “I mean, they're one of the best defenses in the league. They got a lot of smart, skilled football players basically at every single level of the defense. I mean, that's obviously what I've paid attention to the most, but their offense is tough to deal with as well. So, it's difficult when you got a well-rounded football team like that, and you got to do a lot of things right. But we had a good practice today in hopes of correcting a lot of things we didn't do as well last week.”
Q: You're obviously locked in on what you want to do on the field. But in the course of a game, when you kind of peak up and look and see, what have you seen out of Lamar Jackson throughout his career?
Adams: “Well, I think I mentioned it to you all, I don't know if it was this year or last year, but going into my '21 season, I felt like broken tackles was an area that I really wanted to focus on and make better. And I was literally finding myself watching Lamar Jackson highlights in my locker before the games. Dude changed the game. In my opinion, he’s the best ball carrier ever, no matter what position you want to talk about. I don't think anybody's as big of a threat to carry the football. And obviously he's worked really hard to develop in the other parts of his game as well. And you've seen that come a long way too. So, he's a huge threat, somebody you got to be accountable for out there and make sure you know what he's doing and getting on the film of that. And obviously I don't have to worry about that, but yeah, he's a hell of a football player."
Q: I saw you doing the Kay Adams Show now on a weekly basis. I mean, do you have to get talked into something like that, or is it something where you wanted your voice out there a little bit more than maybe it has been in the past?
Adams: “I mean, sometimes it's fun. It depends on the opportunity. And I think that I have been doing a few more things. I think it's sparked the interest of – it's been more the demand than anything. It's been a lot, and I've had a lot of that in the past, but once you give a little bit of that and talk a little football, people want to hear what you got to say. So, it just kind of came naturally, and I've been a fan of Kay and she's been a fan of me since basically I got in the league, and so it was kind of a good deal. And yeah, they pay you too, so it helps."
Q: I know it happens sometimes that when you say things, it'll get distorted depending on how it gets presented. Do you feel like from your point of view and an athlete's point of view, that being able to get your message out there in a format like that is kind of a safeguard to stuff like that happening?
Adams: "Yeah, sometimes, but you're not always safe in that world with social media these days either way because I say two percent of the people actually see the content as the video, just like this interview right now. There’s going to be a quote out there that gets taken out of context potentially because you don't see the tone and who's talking and whatever. They just see the line. And it's been several times that you do a podcast and then they ask you about your confidence level. And then I'm talking about a whole thing, and then at some point I say, 'And that's why I believe that I'm the best in the league.' And then they put that out there and it's like, 'Oh, yeah, he's just beating on his chest, talking like he's the best in the world.' When really, it was just taken completely out of context. So, you're not always safe. But hopefully the people that are dialing into the news actually care enough to watch the interviews, too.
