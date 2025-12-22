2 Ashton Jeanty Stats to Know Before Fantasy Championship

Congratulations to everyone who drafted Ashton Jeanty for the 2025 fantasy football season and somehow made it to the playoff semifinals.

Anyone who did so and stuck with the running back in their starting lineup was rewarded with an incredible performance that likely lifted their team to the championship.

Against the Houston Texans, Jeanty went for 188 total yards and two touchdowns for the Las Vegas Raiders, scoring 31.8 full-PPR fantasy points. It was his second-highest output of the year, behind only his early-season performance versus the Chicago Bears. The question now is, was this a fluke? Or can Jeanty replicate his showing in the championship against the New York Giants?

Ashton Jeanty is a go



Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) holds a banana on the sideline after catching a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

1. 1.1 yards before contact

All season, Ashton Jeanty couldn't find any running room behind the Las Vegas Raiders' abysmal offensive line. When they lost Kolton Miller for the year, his fantasy prospects were seemingly doomed, just as Jeanty had his breakout against the Chicago Bears. But the Raiders may have found something that brings hope to their O-line and overall offense: Caleb Rogers.

Las Vegas drafted Rogers out of Texas Tech in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. And yet, he didn't see the field until Week 13. Since then, he's garnered three starts and has significantly buoyed the Raiders' offensive line.

Against the Houston Texans, Jeanty found the most running room he's arguably had all season, leading to Las Vegas notching 1.1 yards before contact on the ground. If they can do that versus the Texans' stout D-line, they should be able to get plenty of push in the fantasy championship against the New York Giants' awful run defense.



Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes against the Houston Texans during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

2. 24 carries

This performance by Jeanty was no accident. It was part of the game plan from the Raiders to help neutralize the Texans' lethal pass rush. In Week 16, Las Vegas gave its running back 24 carries, while Geno Smith was limited to just 27 dropbacks. That led to a dominant showing from Jeanty and nearly an upset win for the Raiders.

24 rushes set a new career-high for Jeanty in the NFL. One of his most admirable traits as a college prospect for the Boise State Broncos was his ability to handle heavy workloads and remain efficient. The Raiders don't have to worry about him getting tired legs in his rookie season.

The strategy against Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and the Giants' pass rush should be the same as the Raiders' approach versus the Texans. So long as the game remains tightly contested, expect Jeanty to get plenty of opportunities in Week 17.

