Go Inside Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp & Watch Four Videos from Inside Practice
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders invaded Costa Mesa, California, and even though the local NFL teams prevented tens of thousands of fans from attending, the Silver and Black marched on.
The pads are on, and the 2024 NFL Training Camp is popping. The second week is coming to an end, and today, we're taking you inside with four amazing videos of practice.
You can watch the four videos below:
The Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce spoke from camp and below is a partial transcript of what he said.
Q: Is he strictly a mike linebacker or do you think you could do some things with him on the outside??
Coach Pierce: “ I think what happens when you see a rookie doing well is you do too much with him. Leave him at mike linebacker and then we’ll adjust from there.”
Q: I know you reposted this great black and white photo and your quote said, ‘I was born a Raider.’ What does that mean? What does that embody to you and what have you learned about yourself as a Raider?
Coach Pierce: “Yeah, like I said, I grew up 30 minutes down the road from here. Grew up rocking Silver and Black and watching the Raiders play in the Coliseum. I go back to the very first time I ever spoke to the media, it's humbling, and I'm honored. I don't take it lightly. I want to hopefully do something and be here and be consistent for this organization and put a product out on the field that we're all proud of. I just want to win.”
