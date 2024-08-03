Go Inside Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp & Watch Video of Practice
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders invaded Costa Mesa, California, and even though the local NFL teams prevented tens of thousands of fans from attending, the Silver and Black marched on.
The pads are on, and the 2024 NFL Training Camp is popping. The second week is coming to an end, and today, we're taking you inside with three amazing videos of practice.
You can watch the videos below:
The Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce spoke from camp and below is a partial transcript of what he said.
Q: Can you start with Tyree Wilson, just how you think he's doing?
Coach Pierce: “Just finally see him healthy and enjoying football again, going back to the guy that we thought we drafted last year. Obviously, rookie season ups and downs, but I think we put that behind us. He's healthy, bigger, stronger. I think he's starting to still learn his role on the team, and we're learning that with him along the way. Obviously, a dynamic player that I think has to good veterans in front of him to learn from in Malcolm [Koonce] and Maxx [Crosby]. And you see that growing process, both on the field and in the classroom, and that's something that I think is going to continue to grow in training camp and as we go into the season.”
Q: There was a moment in Tuesday's practice, the first padded practice, where DJ glaze has to go in there and play in a moment's notice. How'd you feel like the rookie held up in that situation?
Coach Pierce: “He showed up. He showed up in a big way. I mean, didn't blink, didn't flinch. [Thayer] Munford went down, and he popped in there and first rep was against Maxx. Okay, that's always going to be tough. But as the practice went on, you just saw a guy growing. But forget Tuesday, since he's gotten here, he's just been Steady Eddy. He's been consistent in everything he's done. His approach to the game, he's taking it like a pro. He's learning from some of those veterans that we have in front of him. Doesn't say a lot, but he's out here working each and every day. And he gives us his best foot forward each and every day, you see it. You see growth and improvement. Now does that translate onto the field? We'll still find out. But I think you have to be excited about where he's going and just his approach.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.