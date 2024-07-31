Go Inside Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp & Watch Video of Today's Practice
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders have come to California, Costa Mesa, specifically for training camp, and as always, where the Silver and Black go, so do we.
The pads came on on today for the first time during the 2024 NFL Training Camp; today, we offer incredible video from practice that you won't want to miss.
You can watch the se incredible practice video below:
The Raiders are fortunate to have Antonio Pierce as their head coach. Here is a partial transcript of his most recent press conference.
Q: I don't know if you got a chance to watch the Netflix series "Receiver", but Davante Adams said some things on that show was months and months ago, but if you haven't watched it, was it worth you guys talking about? Or was there anything that you didn't know was going on at that time?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah I mean, I watched pieces of it. But there's nothing to talk about. Davante [Adams] signed up the show, there were things said and shown and it is what it is, you can't erase it."
Q: When you laid out the schedule for training camp, that's something you probably haven't done before as a head coach of when do we practice, how do we practice, how are drills going to go, that sort of thing. Were there challenges that you were kind of interpreting?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, I think just because you're not a head coach or hadn't been the head coach, you don't understand how to schedule a practice. You've been in the league, you've watched, you've been a part of it, you've played. And then at the end of the day, training camp to the offseason is probably even more difficult because you don't have your players there. So you can have all these drills, have all these days to do it, and if only half your team shows up, you can't do it. Well, for us, we were fortunate everybody showed up. So, it was it was pretty easy to do training camp. And again, like I said, when you have Marvin Lewis in the building, and Tom Coughlin on speed dial, it's pretty easy to do a training camp."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.