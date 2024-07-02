Hey Hondo! Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Question, Emails
Hondo, I recently saw a Raiders player and got a pick I put in this email. Please don’t use his name, but he told me that Aidan O’Connell reminded AP and others of Eli Manning. He's not the most mobile, but he's intelligent and accurate, and AP believes in that because he was safe with the ball. I also read a comment mentioning Ben Roethlisberger. Can you address those two comparisons? Mark F.
He does remind some of Eli Manning, and I haven’t heard Big Ben before. I will address this in more detail on my Fourth of July podcast, but yes, he does.
Hondo, you keep referencing Antony Brown, and I had no idea he was on the roster until you talked about him last year. Why do you seem to like him so much? David J.
I am surprised he isn’t getting more attention. He has had some flashes in the NFL and is very athletic and talented. They were thrilled to sign him last year, and while he doesn’t get talked about a lot, they talk about him. He is a good player. Below is a video in which Antonio Pierce and I discussed him at the 2024 NFL Owner's Meetings.
Hondo, I am always intrigued by your hand on the pulse of the Raiders. You keep mentioning Jakorian Bennett. After a bust of a rookie year, what are you seeing? P. Cunningham
Respectfully, calling his rookie season a bust, is laughable. You can tell a bust immediately, and he showed some legit flashes. Busts show nothing but disaster. Nate Hobbs disagrees with me, but I can tell you that I believe, and so do others in the building, that he suffered a crisis of confidence last season. That is normal for rookies. He has every God-given skill a guy needs to play in this league, at his position. He is a hard worker, and has a super attitude, and is teachable. He may be a bust, but that is to be determined. As to why I mention him? Because people in the building who hold an opinion far more important than mine are doing so.
Hondo, your genuine excitement for Tre Taylor has me fired up. I love his story, and I am just curious if you think he can compete for a starting job in 2024? C. Kemp
No, but I think he can down the road. He can, and I predict he will contribute in 2024, but he has areas to improve and work on first.
Hondo, I hate my job, so being able to read all of the articles and podcasts makes my day go by much faster. Thank you for all of the unbelievable content. Do you have a prediction of when they announce the starter? V. Sharp
After the second preseason game is my PREDICTION. I feel bad for you, I literally love my job, what I do, the company I work for, and my coworkers.
Hondo, I know the players have to toe the line, but do you think they are excited about the Costa Mesa training camp? Roman D.
I know for a fact they are. That time of getting away together, the time with the guys, is a very big deal.
Hondo, do you still think Aidan O’Connell will win the starting job? Mark A.
Yes
Now for our weekly “Hate Hondo” segment.
Hondo, I just want you to know I hate you. I hope you choke to death feeding your fat face marshmallows over a fire on the Fourth of July. Ethan G.
Hondo, the way you cover for Mark Davis is an embarrassment. It is so clear you are his attack dog. Get some credibility. I long for the day I read your obituary. Zach T.
Hondo, your attacks on Mark Davis make it very clear that you are a voice for the people in the organization who are not loyal to him. Al would have fired you, and it says a lot about Mark that he tolerates you. Dan S.
Hondo, I don’t hate you, but I do wish you would die so I can ask your hot wife out. I don’t know if this is a Hondo Hate email, but I would give up your great coverage to date her. Brad G.
