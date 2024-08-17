Las Vegas Raiders CB Jack Jones Spoke from Practice, We Have Everything He Said
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are coming to the end of their fourth week of training camp and are preparing to host the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.
Silver and Black Coach Antonio Pierce has said that he would prefer to be able to name a QB11 after the game, and Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew are immersed in a head-to-head battle for the job here at Raiders Training Camp.
CB Jack Jones has been a star since joining the Silver and Black, and he took time before practice to discuss his thoughts on the state of the Raider Nation.
We have everything that he said for you, and you can watch it below:
Las Vegas Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce spoke recently before practice, and below is a partial transcript.
Q: Antonio, you've talked about how Maxx Crosby wrecks practices with the way he goes, and he only knows one speed. He talked yesterday a little bit about it as well, having been taken off the practice field. How fine is that line between getting him ready to go but also getting in some good learning and good teaching for the offense too without him, like you said, wrecking practice?
Coach Pierce: “Yeah. I mean, it's difficult when you have a player of his magnitude, the way he practices, the effort. I mean, that's where he gets you at. When are guys get tired and everyone in the league it happens to them and all of a sudden on play six here comes Maxx. But I think when we're doing things as a team, certain things we just got to get off, right. There are certain plays we want to see, and sometimes you got to pull him off on those plays to get the look for the offense. I mean, he is that type of player now in his career where when he makes up his mind, he's unblockable. And I think he understands that, and we understand that. But there is a fine line, you're right. But one thing about Maxx that I don’t worry about is his conditioning and if he's ready to ever play a game. So, the most important thing that me and Maxx talked about though was depth, right? Maxx has played over 1,000 snaps each and every year of his career. We got to be smart, and Maxx has to be smart as he gets older. We need Tyree Wilson, we need those [Janarius] Robinson’s, the Malcolm Koonce’s of the world to really step up. And that’s the only way you feel that pressure when you don't have 98 the field, now it's got to be next man up mentality. And I think he's bought into that as well.”
