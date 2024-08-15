EXCLUSIVE: From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room DL Tyree Wilson
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are in week three of the NFL 2024 Training Camp as they prepare to host the Dallas Cowboys in their second exhibition preseason game.
The Silver and Black are hoping to be able to name a starting QB after Saturday’s game, with Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew amid a head-to-head battle for QB1.
Tonight, your beloved Raiders returned to Allegiant Stadium for a free open practice in front of Raider Nation.
We spoke to DL Tyree Wilson spoke after practice, and we have everything he said from training camp.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
Las Vegas Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce spoke recently before practice, and below is a partial transcript.
Q: There have been some coaches that have kind of indicated this week that despite all the work that's gone into kickoffs and all the figuring out things that maybe in the end, you just end up saying, "You know what, let's just kick it through the end zone, take the 30-yard, touch back." Has that been part of your conversation? How much do you want to kind of see how it plays out the rest of the way before you make a decision like that? And maybe, do you think you guys have an edge on special teams with the guys you have? And then, real quick, unrelated to that, but Thayer Munford left practice yesterday, any update on him?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, Thayer [Munford] is dealing with the finger. We'll see how that goes. He won't be in practice today, so we'll just, we'll be smart with him. Obviously, that's been something that's been bothering him for a while. Now, regarding the kickoffs, I like our kickoff coverage team. We did that last year when I took over, you remember? We covered kicks, we return punts, we returned kickoff returns. I think that's an advantage where we spend so much time in practice. We have four periods a day on special teams. We really like the guys that we have covering, we think we have an advantage here, especially with our kicker. I know last week wasn'tthe way we wanted to go, but where we've been placing it in practice has been pretty consistent. And we figured, look, you're talking about the 30-yard line, but if we get those guys in between the 20-25, that's win for us, especially with our defense."
