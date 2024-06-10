Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast: Antonio Pierce's Staff, Davante Adams, Disrespect of the LBs!
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegaas Raiders have one more offseason hurdle to overcome before they get a respit, and then take to the air to arrive in Costa Mesa, California, for 2024 NFL Training Camp.
That hurdle? Mandatory NFL mini-camp this week.
With the temeratures sweltering well above 100 degrees, the only thing hotter than the weather is the expectations on Antonio Pierce and the Las Vegas Raiders organization. No ones expectations are higher than Pierce.
Enter his first full-season at the helm of the Iconic Silver and Black ship he is ready.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast discusses Antonio Pierce's staff's depth, Davante Adams's impending massive year, and the disrespect of the Silver and Black linebackers.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
New Silver and Black linebackers coach Mike Caldwell spoke at OTAs, and below is a brief transcriot of what he said.
Q: There's some continuity at the linebacker position with two starters coming back. Both showed last year that they could be kind of three-down linebackers. How invaluable is that to have two linebackers that you're comfortable with on the field in all the situations?
Coach Caldwell: "Really you can add another guy in there, Luke [Masterson]. You've got three guys that have played, understand the game and have been productive for us. So, it's a pleasure for me being able to come into a room where you have guys that have done the job, understand how to do it. Now we can just work on getting better."
Q: One of those guys, Robert Spillane, he's been in the league for a while, been a productive player. Everything really sunk in last year, he had a huge year. What's the key for a guy like that to maintaining kind of after a breakout season?
Coach Caldwell: "I think normally once you get into year three or four, you kind of understand the game. But just going back to Robert [Spillane] and just watching him from afar, I told him when I first met him there was a clip that I saw when I was coaching in Tampa and it was against Derrick Henry, and it it made me know your name. And I've been watching it ever since and he's continued to make plays and play the game the right way. So, he's the guy that he paid his dues and it's paying off for him."
Q: What are your early impressions of Tommy Eichenberg?
Coach Caldwell: "Tommy [Eichenberg], he's a football guy. He's a guy that being from Ohio, understands what football means, and he's a tough, hard-nosed, old-school linebacker he has this pen out taking notes. He's really diligent in trying to learn the game, and so far he's done a real good job, and we're just ready for him to keep progressing."
