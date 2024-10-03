Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast: Latest with Davante Adams, Moving Forward
HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders (2-2), despite Davante Adams drama, are headed to Denver to take on their AFC West nemesis, the Broncos (2-2), on Sunday.
We will address the Adams drama in great detail once the situation is resolved with another of our deep-dive articles. Still, the team has a full-steam-ahead mentality and is looking forward to establishing their first multi-game winning streak of the season.
Our latest episode features a frank discussion on the latest with Davante Adams, and the team moving forward, and we have it for you to watch below:
Below is a transcript of Pierce’s entire press conference today:
Q: Obviously there's been some developments over the last 24 hours. I'm curious where things stand with the organization and Davante Adams? And there was also a report about a social media post involving Davante's status with the team that you had liked. I was wondering if you would address that?
Coach Pierce: “Yeah, Davante [Adams] is dealing with a hamstring. He's rehabbing, and the rest of us are focused on Denver."
Q: Is Davante Adams going to be here in the building today?
Coach Pierce: “He is supposed to be rehabbing."
Q: Yesterday, Davante Adams went on the "Up & Adams Show" and discussed the social media posts earlier this week. Is that something that was accidental on your part in terms of liking the post?
Coach Pierce: “Yeah, I'm just focused on Denver."
Q: How do you think Jack Jones responded to missing some time to start the last game?
Coach Pierce: “I think Jack Jones handled it like a pro, right? Like I said after the game, that's between me and Jack [Jones]. We did what we had to do, and Jack did what he had to do when he went in the game. Thought he tackled, thought he was physical, thought the effort was there. Everything that we asked him to do, he did."
Q: Have you communicated with Davante Adams? And where is the relationship with you and him?
Coach Pierce: “Yeah, me and Davante [Adams] talk often."
Q: Have you talked to him since all of this happened?
Coach Pierce: “I'll leave that between me and Davante [Adams]."
Q: Are you concerned at all about this being a distraction?
Coach Pierce: “No, because we're focused on Denver."
Q: What can you say about how the offense performed last week in Davante Adams' absence?
Coach Pierce: "I thought some guys stepped up. DJ Turner, right? We got him some action, tried to give him a deep shot on the third play of the game and just missed him there. Then we got him back on that reverse. I thought that was really good. I thought Tre Tucker, who we voted as Raider of the Week for us, I thought he did outstanding job, not just with receptions but running the ball and blocking. Everything we asked him to do, he really stepped up. That was huge for us as well. And I think you guys saw it with [Tyreik] McAllister. We put him all over the field, gave him a little toss crack, and he hit the first one and the second one didn't look as pretty, but I thought he did a heck of a job. All hands-on deck for that game."
Q: Does Tyreik McAllister need to do a better job of avoiding big hits at the end of runs? It seems like he's been running a little too straight up?
Coach Pierce: "I think he needsto realize that they're going to hit him. He better brace himself, he better lower thatshoulder. He's not the biggest guy, right? He's not the biggest guy, but he's one of the toughest guys, right? And I think he did take some hits last week. But listen, credit to Cleveland. That was a really physical team. They had their starters on their kickoff team, they had starters on punt team. So, he wasn't getting hit by the backups, he was getting hit by the real guys. And listen, pro football, I think that was his first or second game suited up, but he did make some plays, and we asked him do some things, and obviously he'll grow and learn from that. "
Q: Is Michael Mayer back in the building today?
Coach Pierce: "Mike's still doing personal."
Q: How long do you expect him to be out? Coach Pierce: "Whenever he's done with his personal stuff."
Q: You've dominated Denver for a while now. Does that give you any kind of psychological edge?
Coach Pierce: "I don't know about in 2024 we haven't. We haven't played them yet. So, the past is the past. You can't talk about those 8,12, 20 games, whatever many years back. We're talking about this year, the 2024 Raiders and the Broncos, and they're playing really good. They're coming off a two-game winning streak on the road against two good quarterbacks and teams, and it's going to be a challenge for us on the road against that team.”
Q: You talked about the scheme last week offensively, and then the two receivers score on runs. Do you see more creative stuff coming along with those guys?
Coach Pierce: "I thought it was a good job by our offensive staff of just trying to find ways to get the running game going, however it goes and whoever it goes through, right? But really, each and every week is different. The team last week was playing crash nines and they didn't hold the edges, and we felt that our speed can get there. So, we'll see how this week looks when we prepare for the Denver Broncos."
Q: What are you seeing with the Broncos pass rush? Not a lot of big names but they get a lot of results.
Coach Pierce: "They're a well-coached team from their coordinator to their position coaches. I mean, it doesn't matter about names when you play good team defense. And they're very sound, and obviously they play a lot of man, you see a lot of pressure from this team. But up front, you see a bunch of guys that are just doing their job. And when opportunity comes, they're making the most of it."
Q: I know you talked about Charles Snowden and his big play at the end of last game. He's had several big plays for you guys. How much pride do you take when the guy fights the way that he did just to get his opportunity and to take advantage of it?
Coach Pierce: "I think it speaks volumes for the culture that we set, right? We said the best players will play, and when they get the opportunity just make the most of them. And he's doing that. It started on practice squad, giving a hell of a look. An opportunity comes up, he's ready, he's prepared. He goes into special teams, he doesthat. And then, okay, look, we want to play a different defense, we want to get a bigger body out there. And listen, we're dropping him in coverage. We're asking him to rush. We're asking him to do a lot of things. And credit to the player of really putting in the time and effort in the building to study, and along with our coaches to get them prepared. And it’s showing up obviously on Sundays."
Q: Charles Snowden and some of those other defensive linemen might have had bigger splash plays, but Tyree Wilson played a ton. What have you made of his progress since he's been back?
Coach Pierce: "I think I've said this before, a rookie season last year, coming off injuries, late start to the season, picked it up at the end of the season for us last year when I took over. And then this year it’s kind of one of those things, and you just never know when it's going to happen with a young player. And we just want to build off of that. And that's what I told him, nobody go out there and try to be Maxx Crosby, right? Because we didn't have Maxx last week. Just be Tyree Wilson. Who does that player look like? What does that look like on film? And just be consistent,right? And that's what we talked about. And I thought it was good to put on film because you can now go back and look at that and encourage that throughout the week."
Q: You've been talking about the team trying to establish an identity. I'm wondering, four games in, are you beginning to see an identity take shape?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, I do think so. I think, one, we want to play with effort. Want to be prideful in our body of work, we want to be passionate. We want to be physical. We want to be a smart team. I think we're still doing a good job in penalties. I know it was number one a couple weeks ago, but we're right there at the top of the pack for being one of the least penalized teams. So, that's good. We've got to do a better job of not turning turn the football over. So, I think the first month, when you look at it, you do a self-scout. We're building it. I don't think we're there yet to sit there and just say 'Yes, our identity is grounded, and I can really just go back to that.' But I think it is a work in progress, and I think we're getting better at it."
Q: Given all the reports that are out there about Davante Adams, how are you able to focus simply on the Broncos coming up?
Coach Pierce: "Me personally? I mean, it starts with me, because that's my only focus. I get paid here to get ready each and every week for the opponent. I don't blink, I don't flinch. I've said it before, I've been through enough in my life with adversity and stuff that it doesn't bother me. I just move forward. The next obstacle in front of me is the Denver Broncos, and that's what I presented to my team, and that's what they're doing right now in the meeting room. We're about to go out to practice and do it versus the Broncos."
Q: Do you get the sense that they absorb that message?
Coach Pierce: "100 percent."
Q: Are there any updates on Maxx Crosby?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, still battling. Still battling."
Q: Regardless of if it's Davante Adams or any other player, if there was a trade conversation, would that be a conversation with you, Tom Telesco, a combination of both? How would that go?
Coach Pierce: "I think everybody involved, right? Myself, [Tom] Telesco, Mark Davis."
Q: With the Davante Adams situation, is there a message or a tone or a precedent you're trying to set with the situation at all?
Coach Pierce: "No, just business as usual. Just got to keep rolling. I mean, it's NFL. Things come up every day. Since I've taken over this job, it's been obstacles. So, it’s just another one."
Q: With Maxx Crosby, he got hurt against the Ravens and he played the next week and then didn't play. Is it a pain threshold situation? Or are you just trying to be cautious?
Coach Pierce: "It's a long season. If you think about it, last year that injury happened later in the season, right? So, we’re scrambling, we’re scratching and clawing, trying to get in the playoffs. Now it's early. If you could take advantage of the early games, early part of the season, get him healthy. We've got a bye week in the middle. And at the end of the day, my job is to protect Maxx Crosby from Maxx Crosby. If it was up to Maxx, he'll be out there practicing every day, at every game, wouldn't miss one snap. But we've seen that over the years. But I think as you look at the player, you look at the organization, you've got to do what’s best for both. And that's what we're doing with Maxx."
