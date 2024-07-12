Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast on New Raiders Minority Ownership, Aida O’Connell, Roger Goodell!
HENDERSON0N, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders' attention is now on the NFL Training Camp, which opens in 11 days in Costa Mesa, California.
Under the guidance of head coach Antonio Pierce, the Silver and Black have united as a team, from the coaching staff to the players. Their collective optimism and confidence are soaring, and the bar for their performance, if possible, has increased.
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast episode discusses new Silver and Black minority ownership, Aidan O'Connell, Roger Goodell, and so much more.
Superstar WR Davante Adams spoke after the mandatory mini-camp, and here is a brief transcript of his comments.
Q: Given where you are in your career right now and your knowledge of the offense, is there any type of frustration or how hard is it to put away a frustration when you see the learning and the install still going on when you're already kind of well versed in it so to speak? Adams: "The frustration comes in mid-season when we haven't made the progress that we need. At this point, you're not a very mature or experienced football player if you're getting frustrated in mandatory minicamp. Obviously, I get frustrated at every play if it doesn't work, like to a certain degree, but it's not frustration where you're losing hope in your teammates or yourself or the potential of what you can do as a team. It's more like, I got a standard and definitely everybody in this circle knows that I've a very high standard for myself, so if I run a go route and ball is overthrown, I'm going to be probably cussing on the sideline for a second. Just more upset that I didn't get to complete that because a lot of what goes into me being as confident as I am on Sunday’s is having made that play 100 times and knowing what that feels like. So, then in the game people come up and say, it just looks so easy. I'm like, well, I don't have to elevate for the game. I come into practice with the same mentality and same intensity that I would have in a game. And when I get those opportunities, it's kind of like, I even alluded to it a couple years ago when I was mic'd up with the Packers, I was talking about the ball being in the air and me feeling like it was deja vu, like as the ball was in the air, I was channeling almost having done that exact same thing before. So, yeah, we just got to keep working and definitely not getting frustrated to the point where I'm thinking it's not going to work out. But we're going to keep our standard. You got to have realistic expectations at this point, but always keep your standard where it's supposed to be."