Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast on Raiders Ruining a Big Day for Taylor Swift, a Big Opportunity, More
HENDERSON0N, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders' attention is now on the NFL Training Camp, which opens in 22 days in Costa Mesa, California.
Under the guidance of head coach Antonio Pierce, the Silver and Black have united as a team, from the coaching staff to the players. Their collective optimism and confidence are soaring, and the bar for their performance, if possible, has increased.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast discusses the Silver and Black ruining a big moment for Taylor Swift and bitter Kansas City Chiefs rival Travis Kelce, a big opportunity, and more.
Superstar DT Christian Wilkins spoke after the mandatory mini-camp, and here is a brief transcript of his comments.
Q: Obviously it's June, you guys have a long way to go, but when we see the defense flying around at this point, and when you look around this defense, how good do you think this group can possibly be? Wilkins: "I mean, that's yet to be seen. We just have to come in with the right mindset each and every day. We've done some good things so far and we're off to a good start. Just again, just figuring out the defense, communicating, getting guysin the right spots. But it's ultimately up to us as players. The coaches give us a lot of – they put a lot on us as players, so it's up to us to take the ownership and just that accountability so we could be the best defense we can be."
Q: It is little things though sometimes, that separates people from being elite and being average on the field. How have you kind of take those things that can help the intricacies of the game that can help mentor some of the younger players? Wilkins: "It's just that, knowing that myself. I've just tried to bring that, making sure guys are focusing on those things throughout the course of practice. Because sometimes when it's hot out here and you get caught up in the heat of the battle, you might not be aware of certain situations or certain details or whatever. So, just kind of bringing the guys on like, 'Hey, let's just focus right here, this situation,' whatever, you know what I mean, and just building on those things."
