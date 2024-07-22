Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast on the Five-Game Raiders QB Benchmark
HENDERSON0N, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders' attention is now on the NFL Training Camp, which opens in one day in Costa Mesa, California.
Under the guidance of head coach Antonio Pierce, the Silver and Black have united as a team, from the coaching staff to the players. Their collective optimism and confidence are soaring, and the bar for their performance, if possible, has increased.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast offers a glimpse into what should be a five-game benchmark the Silver and Black should use on whoever wins the QB1 battle.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
Superstar defensive end Maxx Crosby spoke recently, and here is a brief transcript of his comments.
Q: What was it like going through the offseason having had the surgeries and they coming be back now and getting back up to full speed? Crosby: "Yeah, it's been a hell of an offseason. It started right away, we played Denver week 18 and I think a week later, I got surgery on my knee. And then, two weeks after that, I had to get surgery on my thumb. So, it's been a hell of a ride back, but at the end of the day, there's a bunch of different paths to get to where you want to go. And for me, it's what I've learned, just in these past two years I feel like, the past year, I was dealing with a knee issue and I literally never missed practice in my whole career leading up to this past season. I was damn near and limited every single day the whole season, in practice and things like that, and I had to learn to make an adjustment because I can't just go out there and run my knee into the ground. I had to be ready for Sunday. So, it made me take a step back so I could take three steps forward and I feel like that's what this offseason was all about. Having the confidence and the guys that are working with me from Rick Slate to Alex Guerrero, to my circle from my agent to Tim Grover, all those types of guys. Having them in my corner has been incredible because they've been in every type of situation, they've seen it all, and for me, like my one goal is to be the best in the world pound for pound and I talk about it, I'm about it, I live it every single day. Whatever street I got to travel to get to where I want to go, I'm going to do that. So, I'm exhausting every single resource I possibly have to have the best season of my career."
