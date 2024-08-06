Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Training Camp Report No. 15: Zero QB Progress
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders invaded Costa Mesa, California, and even though the local NFL teams prevented tens of thousands of fans from attending, the Silver and Black marched on.
The Silver and Black are in the midst of their last week in Costa Mesa, as part of the 2024 NFL Training Camp.
Today, we offer our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, our fifteenth recap.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
The Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce spoke from camp and below is a partial transcript of what he said.
Q: What's the plan with Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew for the scrimmage tomorrow night?
Coach Pierce: “Oh, just split reps like we've been doing. Everything will be split reps all the way up until even going into Minnesota, everything will be 50-50.”
Q: Has anybody nudged ahead of the other in that competition yet?
Coach Pierce: “No. We’re all watching the same thing. You know, I thought Gardner had a really good practice the other day. Made some really good throws, good control, good in operation. I thought Aidan made some plays, and there were some drops there as well. But you know, I don't want to get caught in an emotional game that's like a roller coaster ride. We're going to look at the body of work. Again, there's not really a date, or anything that we stamped, but we're looking to build on back-to-back days, right? It'd be good to see Gardner go out there have another good day, and then Aidan pick it up. So, that's what we want to see from just not our quarterbacks, our team.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.