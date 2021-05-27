Answering Your Raiders, NFL Questions

Henderson, Nev.--There is no fan base in the National Football League hungrier for information on their team than the Raider Nation. That is why each week, we offer a buffet of Silver and Black information as we answer your questions and emails as it pertains to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hondo, I appreciate your article about the players that need to take the next step. What do you see out of Johnathan Abram in OTAs so far? Keith Brent

Abram has all of the talent, the things that only God can give. Be he does have to take the next step mentally. I asked him about it early this week. Here was his answer. "I think this year just being more consistent. Playing under control, not really taking that many wild hits, getting myself knocked out of the game, hurting my own body. Then just coming in every day, coming into work and just being consistent, being disciplined. Just constantly doing my job in and out, just filling my grade sheet out with pluses every single day. Then every Sunday, I think my game will blossom."

Hey Hondo, great article about guys stepping up. You have said that Johnathan Abram needs to step up, and you've also said he is having a great offseason. Can his teammates see that? We need him badly. Allen Saxton

He does need to step up, and his teammates are seeing a change in him. Here is what Clelin Ferrell said about Abram earlier this week. "I think John is really just trying to focus in on making this year a really special year for us because I think the biggest thing is all of us are tired of losing. And not even just that, it's not just the fact that we're losing, but it's like the fact that we are right there to the playoffs and we just can't get over the hump. So, I think just seeing his discipline and trying to help bring the guys along on the back end, and the way he's trying to push the fact that we got really learn this defense so we can just go out there and play as a DB group. I think that's been one of the things I've noticed a lot about him."

