Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions and Emails

Henderson, Nev.--There is no fan base in the National Football League hungrier for information on their team than the Raider Nation. That is why each week, we offer a buffet of Silver and Black information as we answer your questions and emails as it pertains to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hondo, everyone is sitting around in a panic, and I am just laughing. You called it about the Raiders being able to make some quick cuts to get under the cap. I gave you a lot of (excrement) early, but I get you now, man. Carlos M.

Thank you, Carlos. All is good. The Raiders are not falling apart. Raider Nation has a right to be frustrated, but things are on the right path.

Hondo, I think I am figuring you out. At first, I thought you were just sunshine blowing, but I see how this is going down. Thank you for keeping it 100. Michael in San Clemente

Thank you, Michael. Things are playing out as expected, and I think the Raiders are in super shape.

Hondo, I hate you and your bull (excrement). The Silver and Black are my life, and I can’t just sit back and play happy when our team collapses. Shut the (fudge…I prefer peanut butter) up. Things aren’t all good. Stop being a cheerleader. R.T.

R.T., if your life is made up entirely of something you do not own or control, I am sorry for you, buddy. I understand caring, and I know it matters; those both apply to me, but it shouldn’t be the entirety of your life.

Hi Hondo, I like your style, good work. Here’s my question: With the Raiders needing a D.T. and the fact Leonard Williams grew up a Raider fan, do we sign him in free agency? Very best, Kyle Taddeucci

I think the Raiders will make a run at the very best players who can make them immediately better. They also have to administer fiscal restraint as they are not just one player away. They are going to look at everybody. Williams would be an excellent fit. With the Giants recently putting the tag on him and are working on a long-term deal, it would appear he is now off the table.

Hondo, I credit you for early on reporting about the coming NFL salary cap apocalypse. Do we know what that number is yet? Cindy Thompson

In 2020 it was $198.2 million. The 2021 number was budgeted by nearly every team to be more than $200 million. Due to COVID and the aforementioned salary cap apocalypse that we were the first to report on, it has now been set at $182.5 million.

Hondo, do you know when teams have to be under or at the salary cap for 2021? Thanks for your fantastic reporting. Matt Jimenez

The new NFL year begins on March 17, 2021.

Hondo, I hear terms like a hard cap or hard floor. Can you please explain them? Melody Frey

Sure I can, Melody. In some professional sports leagues, they set the salary cap, but if teams choose to go over that number, they pay a luxury tax.

The NFL and the NFLPA, in what I think was a brilliant move, came up with a hard cap and a hard floor. Each league year, they set the salary cap, and teams can’t spend more than that. But, in the past, many teams would not spend much and stink but pocket profits. A hard floor means that they have a number they can’t go under as well.

In my opinion, Melody, no league has done a better job than the NFL. The system isn’t perfect, but it is by far the best thing going.

By the way, do you have any kin folks in Ohio? I have some amazing friends in Ohio that share your last name?

