1 Free Agent Target Who Could Be Raiders' Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The Las Vegas Raiders have gotten off to an incredible start to their 2026 NFL offseason. They secured the No. 1 pick with a 3-14 finish to the previous campaign. With it, they'll almost certainly take Indiana's Fernando Mendoza to be their new franchise quarterback. However, Sin City has to ensure that it builds a viable support system so he can grow into his full potential.



To do so, the Raiders enlisted Klint Kubiak to be their new head coach. He's fresh off a Super Bowl win as the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks. There, he helped turn Sam Darnold from a reclamation project to a champion. Las Vegas is hoping that Kubiak can nurture Mendoza the same way he did Darnold. Kubiak wasn't the only one in Seattle who made life easier for the Seahawks' gunslinger, though.



Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) attempts to catch the ball against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (41) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders need to find their own JSN



The Las Vegas Raiders might have two future cornerstones in place with Klint Kubiak and Fernando Mendoza, but their roster as constructed is far from a great environment for a young prospect to grow in — just ask their 2025 sixth-overall pick, Ashton Jeanty. If the Raiders can't put a viable offensive line in front of Mendoza and give him a set of strong weapons, it could be detrimental to his development.



Las Vegas has the cap space and draft capital necessary to overhaul its frontline, especially if a healthy Kolton Miller, Jackson Powers-Johnson, and Caleb Rogers can be solid pieces next season. The Raiders also have Jeanty and Brock Bowers in place to alleviate pressure on Mendoza. However, they could use a true WR1 after trading Jakobi Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.



Wandale Robinson's first quarter: 4 catches, 106 yards, TD



NYGvsDET on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/7fPOHSlgpf — NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2025

Tre Tucker, Dont'e Thornton Jr., and Jack Bech likely won't cut it. With the Seattle Seahawks, Klint Kubiak showed the ability to orchestrate an elite offense with just one dominant wide receiver downfield: Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Replicating JSN's success in 2025 won't be easy, but the Raiders should rest easy knowing that they'll have the scheme necessary to capitalize on single wideout sets. Now, they just need a pass-catcher capable of consistently getting open and making plays after the catch.



Wan'Dale Robinson: Big Apple Route Artist pic.twitter.com/pQEZjQBuEl — Andy Quach (@NBA_QuachBoy) February 24, 2026

This year's free agent class is short on proven wide receivers, so the Raiders will have to mine for a gem. Enter Wan'Dale Robinson. Like JSN, Robinson is coming off a career season in which he reeled in 92 catches for 1,012 yards and four touchdowns for the New York Giants. He also flashed the speed, versatility, and complex route tree necessary to be a true every-down receiver. He won't be cheap after the season he just had, but Las Vegas has plenty of cash to spend. If he can build on his 2025 performance in Sin City, he'll be a steal for the Raiders.

To see if the Raiders sign Wan'Dale Robinson this offseason, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr, and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.