Raiders Struggled in Recent Games With Seahawks

The Las Vegas Raiders will try to put together their first two-game winning streak for a third time during this 2022 season when they travel to Lumen Field in Seattle to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Even though the Raiders (3-6) lead the all-time series, 29-26, it doesn’t figure to be easy since the Seahawks (6-4) have beaten the Silver and Black three of the last four times the teams have met, and five of the last eight.

And the last time the Raiders played the Seahawks, in 2018 before a huge crowd of 84,922 fans at Wembley Stadium in London, Seattle scored in every quarter on its way to a lopsided 27-3 victory, while sacking quarterback Derek Carr six times.

Even though the Raiders traveled more than 4,500 miles to get to the game, it was like they didn’t even show up.

“I just didn’t see the juice from (the Raiders) from the first snap,” said Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson, who got into the sack parade against Carr, which was led by defensive end Frank Clark with 2.5. “I just felt like I already knew coming in: ‘All right, we are about to dominate them from the first snap.’ Like, it looked like they just wanted to go back home. I don’t know if it had to do with them coming a day later or whatever. But we had the juice and we weren’t coming home with a loss.”

Quarterback Russell Wilson completed 17-of-23 passes for 222 yards and touchdowns to three wide receivers—five yards to Jaron Brown, 19 yards to David Moore, and 10 yards to Tyler Lockett.

The Seahawks limited Oakland Raiders Carr to 142 yards passing on 23-of-31 attempts. The Raiders avoided a shutout when Matthew McCrane kicked a 43-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, and to add insult to injury, former Silver and Black star Sebastian Janikowski added field goals of 44 and 26 yards.

Carr and the other Raiders who are still on the team from that day exacted a measure of revenge on Wilson, now with the Denver Broncos, when the Raiders quarterback hit wide receiver Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass in overtime to pull out a 22-16 victory in Denver last Sunday.

The last time the Raiders won a game in this series, it also was a rout, as quarterback Jason Campbell completed 15-of-27 passes for 310 yards and touchdowns of 30 yards to running back Marcel Reece and 69 yards to Darrius Heyward-Bey in a 33-3 victory at the Oakland Coliseum in 2010.

Janikowski was still on the Raiders’ side that day and he kicked field goals of 31, 36, 22, and 49 yards as the Silver and Black were the ones who scored in every quarter.

The Raiders held Seattle to 164 total yards, including 47 rushing, and sacked quarterback Matt Hasselbeck eight times, two by defensive end Richard Seymour. It was the Seahawks who avoided the shutout that time when Olindo Mare kicked a 47-yard field goal in the final quarter.

“It’s like a snowball effect,” said Raiders defensive tackle Tommy Kelly, who got the first sack against Hasselback. “I get one, he gets one, everybody wants to get one. It’s like: ‘Can’t let them have all the fun.’ Everybody wants one.”

The Raiders and Seahawks have been playing each other since Seattle came into the National Football League as an expansion team in 1976, and the defending Super Bowl champion pounded the Seahawks, 44-7, in their first meeting at the Oakland Coliseum.

Kenny “Snake” Stabler passed for touchdowns of three yards to wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff, 12 yards to wide receiver Mike Siani, and 15 yards to tight end, Dave Casper, while Clarence Davis rushed for 100 yards and a two-yard score.

The Raiders and Seahawks played twice every season from 1977-2001 because Seattle also was part of the AFC West before being moved to the NFC West.

The teams have met in the post-season twice, with the Raiders claiming a 30-14 victory in the 1983 AFC Championship game at the Coliseum, where Marcus Allen rushed for 154 yards and caught a three-yard touchdown pass from Jim Plunkett.

Frank Hawkins added touchdown runs of one and five yards, while Chris Bahr kicked field goals of 20, 45, and 35 as the Raiders were on their way to winning Super Bowl XVIII, 38-9, over the Washington Redskins two weeks later.

The Seahawks got even in the playoffs the next season when they downed the Raiders, 13-7, in an AFC Wild Card Game at the Seattle Kingdome when quarterback Dave Krieg threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Daryl Turner and Norm Johnson kicked field goals of 35 and 44 yards.

The Raiders scored only on Plunkett’s 46-yard pass to Allen and their one-year reign was over.

This Sunday’s game doesn’t carry nearly as much as much importance as those two, but it’s vital to the Raiders to get something going in an attempt to salvage what so far has been a forgettable season.

The Raiders' game on Sunday is in Seattle and kicks off at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST. You can see that game on CBS.

