Las Vegas Raiders TE Harrison Bryant Spoke from Practice, We Have Everything He Said
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are coming to the end of their fourth week of training camp, and are preparing to host the Dallas Cowboys ar Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.
Silver and Black Coach Antonio Pierce has said that he would prefer to be able to name a QB11 after the game, and Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew are immersed in a head-to-head battle for the job here at Raiders Training Camp.
Tight end Harrison Bryant is in his first season with the Silver and Black, and he took time before practice to discuss his thoughts on the state of the Raider Nation.
We have everything that he said for you, and you can watch it below:
Las Vegas Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce spoke recently before practice, and below is a partial transcript.
Q: What's the importance for the team and for the franchise to be able to practice in front of tens of thousands of people here tonight?
Coach Pierce: “No, this is great. I mean, got to thank Sandra [Douglass Morgan] and her department and our whole organization for putting this together. I mean, I think this is huge to obviously make this home field advantage for us, and there's a lot of people that can't come to our home games because of the price obviously. This is a great option for us to get in front of our fans, their energy, their passion, their love for the game, that really inspires our guys,right? That getsthem going. And in the training camp, kind of these dog days here, we’re a month into training camp. I mean, these guys are excited. They got on the bus early. We left early from the facility. Guys are excited to get over here because it's different when you play in front of your fans, right? And then, more importantly, they got their family here as well. So, one thing we talked about as a team is creating that home field advantage, and it starts with our fans and obviously our play.”
